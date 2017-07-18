    Snapchat just added a couple new features -- here's how to use them

    Share

    ×

    Tech Guide

    Snapchat just added a couple new features -- here's how to use them

    CNBC Tech: Snapchat Filters 4
    Todd Haselton | CNBC
    • Snapchat added two new features on Tuesday.
    • One lets you add colors to parts of your Snap, the other lets you record multiple videos at once.

    Snapchat, the flagship app from Snap, added a couple of new features to its app on Tuesday.

    One lets you record multiple clips in succession and the other, called tint brush, lets you tint specific areas of each Snap recording, in case you want to change the color of something.

    Make sure you've updated to the latest version of Snapchat on Android or iOS. Once you've done that, here's how to use the new features, starting with the tint brush, which is iOS-only right now.

    Take a snap of something, like yourself

    CNBC Tech: Snapchat Filters 1
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    Now tap the scissors button and select the tint brush tool.

    CNBC Tech: Snapchat Filters 2
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    Highlight the part of your snap you'd like to change. In this case, I changed the background. Now I'm in a green room.

    CNBC Tech: Snapchat Filters 3
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    Or a red room. It's not really good at separating my head from the background.

    CNBC Tech: Snapchat Filters 4
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    The next new feature lets you continue to record up to six videos in succession. All you have to do is hold your finger down to continue recording. Then, you'll be able to choose which 10-second clips you want to keep. This feature didn't work for me, it's presumably still rolling out in stages.

    CNBC Tech: Snapchat Filters 5
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    That's all there is to it. I dig the filter brush which might be more fun had I been testing it outside of the office — I wonder if it might be more accurate in direct sunlight or more fun if I was to try to change the color of my dog, for example.

    Neat update, nothing crazy here though.

    more from Tech Guide