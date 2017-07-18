Snapchat just added a couple new features -- here's how to use them

Snapchat, the flagship app from Snap, added a couple of new features to its app on Tuesday.

One lets you record multiple clips in succession and the other, called tint brush, lets you tint specific areas of each Snap recording, in case you want to change the color of something.

Make sure you've updated to the latest version of Snapchat on Android or iOS. Once you've done that, here's how to use the new features, starting with the tint brush, which is iOS-only right now.