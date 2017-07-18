Netflix's subscriber growth in the United States is nearly saturated, but the streaming company has great potential for international growth, internet analyst Anthony DiClemente told CNBC on Tuesday.

A day after Netflix reported it added 5.2 million total memberships in the second quarter, its shares were up more than 9 percent in premarket, trading at $176.99 per share. DiClemente says Netflix could go to $195 per share.

Netflix's new memberships totaled 2 million more than analysts had forecast for the second quarter. The company has 104 million subscribers worldwide.

"In this country, I would say we're getting closer to saturation, roughly 52 million subscribers. The company has talked about the market being 60 to 90," the internet analyst at Instinet Senior Media said on "Squawk Box."

"I would argue that the revenue growth is stronger than the subscriber potential with pricing power that we see globally," he said.

Netflix faces mounting competition from companies like Amazon and Apple.

DiClemente says internationally, Netflix could just be scratching the surface on subscribers, penetrating less than 10 percent of that market.

In its earning statement Monday, the video-on-demand company reported that second-quarter revenue came in at $2.79 billion versus $2.76 billion expected by a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate. It predicts revenue of $2.97 billion in the third quarter vs. $2.87 billion expected by Wall Street. Earnings per share in the second quarter were 15 cents, a penny short of expectations.

—CNBC's Anita Balakrishnan contributed to this report.