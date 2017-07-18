Oil dips on rising US crude inventories, high OPEC supplies

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices,were at $48.73 per barrel at 0128 GMT, down 11 cents, or 0.2 percent, from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $46.28 per barrel, down 12 cents, or 0.3 percent.

U.S. crude stocks rose last week, adding 1.6 million barrels in the week to July 14 to 497.2 million barrels, industry group the American Petroleum Institute said late on Tuesday.

Outside the United States, supplies from within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) remained high, largely because of rising output from member-states Nigeria and Libya, despite the club's pledge to cut production.

"Nigeria and Libya have made significant progress in reinstating their oil supply. Production in Libya is currently reported at or above 1 million barrels per day while August loading schedules for Nigeria have risen to just over 2 million barrels per day," French bank BNP Paribas said.