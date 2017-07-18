Startups raise record $1.27 billion selling bitcoin and other cryptocoins

Fintech startups have raised a record $1.27 billion by selling bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies through initial coin offerings (ICOs), the initial public offerings (IPOs) of the digital world, a report has found.

Funds raised by ICOs far outstripped venture capital investment in startup companies, according to the report by equity and research firm Autonomous. It found that the level of ICO investment rose from $26 million in 2014 to the enormous sum of $1.27 billion in the first half of 2017.

"The crypto economy is growing outside of traditional venues – this has happened before with video game gold farming and virtual economies, but not on such a global scale," Autonomous said in the report.

"The culture of the early internet is directly connected to ICOs and investor personalities in the ecosystem."

The research firm said that real-world adoption of ICOs, which it called "token launches", was comparable to virtual currencies in video games, "where in-game gold has value only for internal use by players."