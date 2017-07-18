The GOP's Obamacare repeal-only plan is already on the verge on stalling

Republicans' new push to repeal Obamacare without implementing an immediate replacement is already on the verge of failing.

After the collapse Monday night of the latest GOP plan to replace Obamacare, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he aimed to pass a bill to repeal the law and then pass a replacement during a "stable two-year transition period."

Shortly thereafter on Tuesday, members of his caucus jeopardized that goal. Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.V., said they would not support a repeal bill without a replacement.

The GOP holds 52 seats in the Senate, and passing a plan under budget reconciliation rules requires 50 votes, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking a tie. But Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., is out of the Senate recovering from a surgery, so losing two votes will stall a Republican plan, for now.

The GOP's effort to repeal and replace Obamacare, a Republican campaign promise for most of the last decade, has stalled multiple times this year amid party divisions. The GOP chose to address the health-care overhaul before it took on tax reform, another key campaign plank, and every setback is seen as delaying the party's broader agenda.

Collins said Tuesday that she would oppose even a procedural motion to start debate on the proposal. Capito added that she would only support the motion to proceed if she is "confident there is a replacement plan that addresses [her] concerns."

Collins told reporters Tuesday that she fears the effects of repealing Obamacare without a replacement.

"I voted against this approach in 2015 and I do not think that it is going to be constructive to repeal a law that at this point that is so interwoven within our health-care system and then hope that over the next two years we will come up with some kind of replacement."

