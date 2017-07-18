The Profit’s sweet tooth for small business helped this ‘interactive candy store’ expand

When Sweet Pete's Candy first came to The Profit's attention in 2013, it was a brilliant business bogged down by a checked-out investor and hidden in a residential neighborhood of Jacksonville, Florida.

For all of its founders Pete and Allison Behringer's best efforts, the candy shop just couldn't grow beyond the unnecessary red tape Dane Baird, its 50 percent owner and landlord, had built around it. But a close reading of the original legal agreement by new partner Marcus Lemonis revealed a way forward that would unshackle the business from Dane's constraints: Marcus would systematically dilute his shares until they were meaningless.

And that he did, eventually parting ways with Dane, rebranding the business in Pete's image, and moving the storefront to a new location with higher visibility and better foot traffic.