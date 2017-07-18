Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman and Alibaba's Jack Ma host US-China Business Leaders Summit

[The stream began at 8:50 a.m. ET and ended at 9 a.m.]
Stephen Schwarzman, Blackstone Chairman, CEO, and co-founder, and Jack Ma, executive chairman of Alibaba, co-chaired the inaugural U.S.-China Business Leaders Summit at the U.S. Department of Commerce.
The summit brought together a group of prominent U.S. and Chinese CEOs to discuss economic issues of mutual importance to both countries. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross attended the meeting.
The attendees list:
Stephen A. Schwarzman, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, Blackstone, Co-Chairman of U.S.-China Business Leaders Summit
• Jamie Dimon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, JPMorgan Chase & Co
• Jim Umpleby, Chief Executive Officer, Caterpillar Inc.
• Doug McMillon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (Walmart)
• Mary T. Barra, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, General Motors Company
• Maurice R. Greenberg, Chairman C.V. Starr
• Jeffrey R. Immelt, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, General Electric (GE)
• Ginni Rometty, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)
• Jay Timmons, President and CEO, National Association of Manufacturers
• Ryan Lance, Chairman and CEO ConocoPhillips
• Alex Gorsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Johnson & Johnson
• Tom Hayes, CEO, Tyson Foods
Chinese CEOs:
• Jack Ma, Executive Chairman, Alibaba Group, Co-Chairman of U.S.-China Business Leaders Summit
• TIAN Guoli Chairman, Bank of China
• CHO Tak Wong Chairman, Fuyao Glass Industry Co., Ltd
• WANG Yusuo Chairman, ENN Group
• ZHANG Jindong Chairman, Suning Holding Group Co., Ltd
• YU Xubo, President, COFCO Corporation
• TU Guangshao President, China Investment Corporation
• Frank NING Chairman, Sinochem Group