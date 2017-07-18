Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman and Alibaba's Jack Ma host US-China Business Leaders Summit

[The stream began at 8:50 a.m. ET and ended at 9 a.m.]

Stephen Schwarzman, Blackstone Chairman, CEO, and co-founder, and Jack Ma, executive chairman of Alibaba, co-chaired the inaugural U.S.-China Business Leaders Summit at the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The summit brought together a group of prominent U.S. and Chinese CEOs to discuss economic issues of mutual importance to both countries. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross attended the meeting.

The attendees list:

Stephen A. Schwarzman, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, Blackstone, Co-Chairman of U.S.-China Business Leaders Summit

• Jamie Dimon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, JPMorgan Chase & Co

• Jim Umpleby, Chief Executive Officer, Caterpillar Inc.

• Doug McMillon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (Walmart)

• Mary T. Barra, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, General Motors Company

• Maurice R. Greenberg, Chairman C.V. Starr

• Jeffrey R. Immelt, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, General Electric (GE)

• Ginni Rometty, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

• Jay Timmons, President and CEO, National Association of Manufacturers

• Ryan Lance, Chairman and CEO ConocoPhillips

• Alex Gorsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Johnson & Johnson

• Tom Hayes, CEO, Tyson Foods

Chinese CEOs:

• Jack Ma, Executive Chairman, Alibaba Group, Co-Chairman of U.S.-China Business Leaders Summit

• TIAN Guoli Chairman, Bank of China

• CHO Tak Wong Chairman, Fuyao Glass Industry Co., Ltd

• WANG Yusuo Chairman, ENN Group

• ZHANG Jindong Chairman, Suning Holding Group Co., Ltd

• YU Xubo, President, COFCO Corporation

• TU Guangshao President, China Investment Corporation

• Frank NING Chairman, Sinochem Group