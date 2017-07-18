    ×

    Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman and Alibaba's Jack Ma host US-China Business Leaders Summit

    [The stream began at 8:50 a.m. ET and ended at 9 a.m.]

    Stephen Schwarzman, Blackstone Chairman, CEO, and co-founder, and Jack Ma, executive chairman of Alibaba, co-chaired the inaugural U.S.-China Business Leaders Summit at the U.S. Department of Commerce.

    The summit brought together a group of prominent U.S. and Chinese CEOs to discuss economic issues of mutual importance to both countries. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross attended the meeting.

    The attendees list:

    Stephen A. Schwarzman, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, Blackstone, Co-Chairman of U.S.-China Business Leaders Summit

    • Jamie Dimon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, JPMorgan Chase & Co

    • Jim Umpleby, Chief Executive Officer, Caterpillar Inc.

    • Doug McMillon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (Walmart)

    • Mary T. Barra, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, General Motors Company

    • Maurice R. Greenberg, Chairman C.V. Starr

    • Jeffrey R. Immelt, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, General Electric (GE)

    • Ginni Rometty, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

    • Jay Timmons, President and CEO, National Association of Manufacturers

    • Ryan Lance, Chairman and CEO ConocoPhillips

    • Alex Gorsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Johnson & Johnson

    • Tom Hayes, CEO, Tyson Foods

    Chinese CEOs:

    • Jack Ma, Executive Chairman, Alibaba Group, Co-Chairman of U.S.-China Business Leaders Summit

    • TIAN Guoli Chairman, Bank of China

    • CHO Tak Wong Chairman, Fuyao Glass Industry Co., Ltd

    • WANG Yusuo Chairman, ENN Group

    • ZHANG Jindong Chairman, Suning Holding Group Co., Ltd

    • YU Xubo, President, COFCO Corporation

    • TU Guangshao President, China Investment Corporation

    • Frank NING Chairman, Sinochem Group

