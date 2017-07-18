    ×

    Watch GOP senators speak to reporters after their repeal-only plan loses support

    Senators made remarks to reporters as they left a policy luncheon on Tuesday.

    Late Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said his party would aim to pass a repeal-only bill after the collapse of the latest GOP plan to replace Obamacare.

    But that suggestion quickly lost support, as three Republican senators said Tuesday that they would not vote on that bill.

    Sen. Rand Paul said, however, that he's in favor of a motion to proceed. He called on his colleagues to vote the same way they did in 2015 on a package to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Paul said that if senators cannot vote the same way, they need to explain that to voters.

