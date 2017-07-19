American Express set to report earnings after the close

American Express is expected to report Wednesday after the bell.

Here's what Wall Street expects:

EPS: $1.43 , according to Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $ 8.20 billion, according to Thomson Reuters

After passing the Fed's stress test, American Express announced last month it would increase its quarterly dividend to 35 cents per share starting in the third quarter.

The company also said it would buy back up to $4.4 billion of common stock between the third quarter of this year and the second quarter of next year.

American Express shares hit a fresh 52-week intraday high of $85.88 on July 5.

The stock has gained about 15 percent so far this year, outperforming the Dow Jones industrial average's roughly 9 percent gain.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.