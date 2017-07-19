Bill Ackman tweets picture of himself ordering Chipotle in middle of latest food safety scare

Bill Ackman has tweeted.

The billionaire hedge fund manager sent his first tweet from a Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant. "Eating our own cooking @ ChipotleTweets and making my own mix at http://www.savorwavs.com"

Ackman's Pershing Square launched an activist campaign at Chipotle last year and secured new board seats in December. The fast food chain has struggled to overcome a series of food safety episodes that hit sales. The fund had 10 percent of Chipotle's shares as of the end of March, according to FactSet.

We're told he ordered a bowl with lettuce, double chicken, chorizo, vegetables, guacamole and rice.

Shares of Chipotle are down more than 9 percent this year. On Tuesday they fell as much as 7.6 percent after more reports of illnesses this month at one of its locations in Virginia. The shares were little changed at midday Wednesday despite Ackman's photo.

Ackman joined Twitter under the handle @BillAckman1 at the end of last month and his office has confirmed that is actually him.

--With reporting by Leslie Picker