On the data front, investors will be on the eye out for Housing Starts and Building Permits data, both of which are due out at 8.30 a.m. ET.

Mortgage Applications are also slated to come out at 7.00 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile in politics, news out of Washington D.C. is expected to keep investors on their toes, as Republicans continue to grapple with health-care difficulties.

The political party's new drive to repeal Obamacare without implementing an immediate replacement has already shown signs of struggle, after three GOP senators announced that they wouldn't support the repeal without an instant replacement.