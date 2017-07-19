Donald Trump Jr., Paul Manafort invited to testify at Senate hearing next week

The Senate Judiciary Committee has listed Donald Trump Jr. and Paul Manafort as witnesses at a hearing set for next Wednesday.

President Donald Trump's eldest son and his former campaign manager have not personally confirmed that they will attend the hearing.

Should they testify, Manafort and the younger Trump will likely face a grilling about a meeting they both sat in on last year at Trump Tower. Trump Jr. took the meeting after receiving an offer of compromising information on then-candidate Hillary Clinton as part of Russia and its government's support for his father's campaign, according to emails he released.

The Senate Intelligence Committee, likewise, will interview Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and White House advisor, in a closed session on Monday, according to NBC News. He also attended the meeting at Trump Tower.

A spokesman for Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, confirmed that the hearing to which Trump Jr. and Manafort were invited will be public.

Trump Jr. and the president have argued that he did nothing wrong by taking the meeting. The younger Trump says that the meeting did not yield useful information, while the elder Trump contends that others in political campaigns would have done the same thing.

Among the people who attended the meeting were a lawyer who was described to Trump Jr. as a "Russian government attorney," a Russian-born American lobbyist, and a representative for the Agalarov family, wealthy developers and friends of the Trumps who helped set up the meeting.

The meeting has put fresh scrutiny on the Trump campaign amid federal and congressional probes into Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign coordinated with the Kremlin.