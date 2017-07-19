Morgan Stanley, American Express, T-Mobile US take center stage on Wall Street, as earnings dominate

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Wednesday, as investors brace themselves for another slew of corporate earnings reports.

In earnings news, Morgan Stanley, US Bancorp, M&T Bank, American Express, Qualcomm and T-Mobile US are some of the major names set to report.

Northern Trust, Alcoa, Canadian Pacific Railway, Kinder Morgan and United Rentals will also be publishing earnings releases.

Investors will also be gearing up for a slew of data, from Housing Starts to Building Permits, both of which are due out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Mortgage Applications will be released at 7 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile in the energy market, oil prices posted slight gains, however, any positive sentiment was capped on the back of a uptick in U.S. crude inventories, and glut concerns.

At 6:53 a.m. ET on Wednesday, U.S. crude was trading around $46.60, while Brent hovered around $49.14.