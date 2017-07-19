    ×

    US Markets

    Morgan Stanley, American Express, T-Mobile US take center stage on Wall Street, as earnings dominate

    A man sits on a bench in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York.
    Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    A man sits on a bench in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York.

    U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Wednesday, as investors brace themselves for another slew of corporate earnings reports.

    In earnings news, Morgan Stanley, US Bancorp, M&T Bank, American Express, Qualcomm and T-Mobile US are some of the major names set to report.

    Northern Trust, Alcoa, Canadian Pacific Railway, Kinder Morgan and United Rentals will also be publishing earnings releases.

    Investors will also be gearing up for a slew of data, from Housing Starts to Building Permits, both of which are due out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

    Mortgage Applications will be released at 7 a.m. ET.

    Meanwhile in the energy market, oil prices posted slight gains, however, any positive sentiment was capped on the back of a uptick in U.S. crude inventories, and glut concerns.

    At 6:53 a.m. ET on Wednesday, U.S. crude was trading around $46.60, while Brent hovered around $49.14.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    News out of Washington D.C. is expected to keep investors on their toes, as Republicans continue to grapple with health-care difficulties.

    The party's new drive to repeal Obamacare without implementing an immediate replacement has already shown signs of struggle, after three GOP senators announced that they wouldn't support the repeal without an instant replacement.

    Initially, the U.S. president urged lawmakers to pass a repeal plan and then come up with an alternative later. After the plan stopped in its tracks on Tuesday, however, Donald Trump said "we'll just let Obamacare fail."

    In Europe, bourses were mostly in the black during early trade, while Asia-Pacific markets finished trade on a positive note. In the previous session, U.S. equities ended mostly higher as investors digested more quarterly reports.

    —CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report

    Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---
    SPY
    ---
    QQQ
    ---
    DIA
    ---
    IVV
    ---