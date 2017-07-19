Goldman traders are losing money by following the firm's own advice

Goldman Sachs owes its poor trading performance this year at least in some part to a slew of wrong-way forecasts about the direction of markets.

The first half of 2017 saw Goldman's strategy team put out wrong calls about dollar and commodity strength and the expectation that government bond yields would be on a strong path higher.

Contrary to the forecasts, the dollar has slumped, commodities have taken a beating across the board and government bond yields have been held in check despite more aggressive policy from the Federal Reserve.

Results through the second quarter in Goldman's trading business followed suit.

After a 2 percent annualized decline in first-quarter trading revenue, the number plunged 17 percent in the second quarter, according to Tuesday's earnings report. That included a stunning 40 percent slide in the closely watched fixed income, currencies and commodities category. Commodities had their worst quarter ever.

"They're sharing the pain with their clients. That's not a good thing," said one analyst who asked not to be identified.

The company's stock fell 2.6 percent Tuesday and nudged higher Wednesday.

While Wall Street is not giving up on a bank that posted otherwise strong results on both profit and revenue, the struggles through 2017 are drawing notice. Several analysts downgraded Goldman shares or reduced targets for price or earnings, over concern about the firm's fundamental direction.