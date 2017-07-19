Job seekers have good reason to fear that old, inappropriate Facebook picture: It could derail a job offer. Bad publicity, as it turns out, also derails companies from getting the best hires.

Seventy-one percent of U.S. workers said they would not apply to a company experiencing negative publicity, according to a new CareerBuilder survey. Women were more likely than men to steer clear, at 79 percent to 61 percent.

"In today's 24/7 news cycle and social media world, earning and maintaining a good reputation can be a challenge," said Rosemary Haefner, chief human resources officer at CareerBuilder. "It's easier than ever before for job seekers to research potential employers."

The job site surveyed roughly 2,300 hiring and HR managers, as well as 3,400 full-time employees earlier this year.

A company's bad rep also affects current employees. More than a quarter of employers who have experienced negative press said it has impacted morale, turnover and sales.

The recent string of company bad news includes Uber (where a blog post by a former engineer revealed systemic sexism, leading to the CEO's resignation), United Airlines (where a passenger was dragged off an overbooked flight) and start-up Binary Capital (where a partner resigned after six businesswomen reported his inappropriate advances toward them). None of these companies responded to CNBC requests for comment.