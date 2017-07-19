Here's what analysts are expecting from Morgan Stanley earnings

Morgan Stanley is scheduled to report second quarter earnings Wednesday morning before the opening bell.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of 76 a share on revenue of $9.09 billion.

In the second quarter of 2016, Morgan Stanley reported earnings per share of 75 cents on revenue of $8.9 billion.

Wall Street is watching whether trading revenue also fell at Morgan Stanley, after JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Wells Fargo all reported a slump in their markets business.

The Federal Reserve in late June did not object to Morgan Stanley's capital return plan, along with 33 other major banks. Only Capital One received conditional approval.

Morgan Stanley said it plans to declare a 25 cent quarterly dividend in the third quarter, an increase of 5 cents. The bank also said it will increase share repurchases from $3.5 billion to up to $5 billion of outstanding common stock for the four quarters, also beginning in the third quarter.

Shares of Morgan Stanley are up about 7 percent for the year.