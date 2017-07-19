Newborns would save $2.2 million for retirement with this idea

Carosa's data show that a $1,000 contribution to a newborn's account every year through their 19th birthday would grow to $2.2 million by the child's 70th birthday. This assumes an 8 percent average annual return over the seven decades. This compares with the roughly 11 percent median return for the Standard & Poor's 500 index over 19 separate 70-year stretches between 1928 and 2016.

Based on data from the recent annual trustees report, Social Security will face shortfalls beginning in 2034. At that point, unless Congress has taken steps to shore up the program's solvency, it will be able to fund about 75 percent of benefits. By 2091, unfunded obligations would reach $12.5 trillion.

"Social Security would fundamentally change in a disruptive way," Carosa said. "There's no avoiding that reality."

He said if Congress continues delaying action, then some sort of inequitable bailout would occur. And that, he said, is when people who set up Child IRAs now would be in a better position to weather any cuts.