T-Mobile blew Wall Street out of the water with its earnings

T-Mobile posted quarterly earnings on Wednesday that far exceeded Wall Street's wildest expectations.

Customers flocked to T-Mobile during the quarter, according to the company's financial results, which showed record low churn of postpaid phone service for the telecom company. The mobile carrier's net adds, a key measure of the number of customers added during the quarter, hit 1.33 million, exceeding the 807,000 expected by Street Account.

Business customers are also a burgeoning source of growth for T-Mobile, CEO John Legere said on a conference call.

The results temporarily halted the stock in after-hours trading. Shares were edged higher after trading halt was lifted.