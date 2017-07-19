There is no 'existential crisis' challenge for banks from fintech, HSBC's digital chief says

The idea that big banks are facing an "existential crisis" from financial technology (fintech) challengers is "overblown", the digital chief of HSBC told CNBC.

In response to the debate over challenger banks and other fintech players posing a serious threat to established financial services institutions, the bank's head of digital said that the trust of customers meant banks were "sufficiently primed." Some have referred to the debate as "David versus Goliath," referring to the potential for small digital start-ups to undermine the dominance of big banks.

"I think the 'David-Goliath' (debate) or the existential crisis debate is overblown," Raman Bhatia, head of digital for HSBC in the U.K. and Europe, said in a phone interview on Tuesday.

"There are many players that will co-exist and there could be many models that could build on top of the bank's model and co-exist with what banks have to offer."