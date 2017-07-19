These are the worst states for student debt

How to deal with college debt Tuesday, 30 May 2017 | 9:25 AM ET | 01:17

Dealing with crippling student debt is not on anyone's post-grad agenda.

While the price of college tuition and rates on student loans rising, many recent grads are scouting out job opportunities and ways to budget and save.

Student loan debt has skyrocketed more than 256 percent in the past decade to $1.23 trillion in 2015 from $346 billion in 2004, according to ValuePenguin.

The average outstanding balance is $26,700. However, about two million graduates are dealing with loans totaling more than $100,000.

Here are the top 10 states with the highest proportion of students wrestling with debt.