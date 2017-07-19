This epic clerical error could wipe out $5 billion in student loan debt

In fact, Judge Eddie McShan of New York City's Civil Court in the Bronx dismissed four lawsuits against Watson because National Collegiate failed to provide sufficient paperwork. This ruling cleared Watson of $31,000 in debt. For National Collegiate, this is a high price to pay for missing paperwork. For Watson, "It was such a relief," she told The Times.

Unfortunately, most borrowers will not experience the same kind of happy ending. Defendants often settle with National Collegiate or ignore the summons altogether. And most student debt holders don't owe National Collegiate. Over 44 million Americans hold a total of $1.4 trillion in student loan debt — the $12 billion that belongs to National Collegiate is just a smallpercentage.

To be smart about financing your degree, avoid taking out private loans or attending for-profit colleges. Private loans often come with high-interest rates (as high as 13.74 percent) which can make your monthly payments balloon over time. They also lack the consumer protection benefits of federal loans.

Before you take out a private loan be sure to take advantage of your federal student loan options. The Institute for College Access and Success reports that 47 percent of private loan borrowers could have used more affordable federal loans.

And private loan borrowers disproportionately attend for-profit colleges. The College Board estimates that the average cost of attending a for-profit institution is $16,000 a year, roughly 4.5 times more than the cost of the average two-year college, and 1.7 more than the cost of the average four-year public college for in-state students.

To attend these expensive for-profit schools, students will take on large amounts of high-interest private loans, only to discover their job prospects are not dramatically improved upon graduation. If you have enrolled in a for-profit college program, keep records of all of your interactions with the school and find out of you are eligible for Borrower Defense Repayment.

By avoiding predatory private loans and steering clear of for-profit colleges, you can make sure your education pays off.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook

Don't miss: This is the age most Americans pay off their student loans