FAFSA is still having major issues and delaying financial aid decisions—how students and families can cope

Numerous hiccups in the rollout of the updated Free Application for Federal Student Aid have upended this year's financial aid award season.

Technological issues during the soft launch of the application at the end of December meant many students and their families may have struggled just to submit the form from the time of its release through mid-January.

Over 17 million people submit FAFSAs each year, per Department of Education data. But this year, as of late March, FAFSA submissions were down about 29% from the previous year, according to the National College Attainment Network. By now, most of the problems with submitting the form have been resolved, but getting the FAFSA information from the ED's Federal Student Aid office to colleges has introduced another slew of issues.

At the end of March, FSA identified problems with the information some schools were receiving, including inconsistent student tax information from the Internal Revenue Service that could impact a student's aid eligibility. The errors impacted an estimated 5% of processed FAFSA, according to ED and the IRS, all of which will be reprocessed in the first half of April, the department said in a blog post.

Many of those who have filled out an application are waiting in limbo to find out how much they will owe for tuition for the upcoming school year.

"Every day matters, and with hundreds of thousands of FAFSAs needing to be reprocessed, even more delays for students are coming," Justin Draeger, president and CEO of the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators said in a statement. "Continually taking two steps forward and one giant step back is not a sustainable pathway toward getting financial aid offers out to students and families."

While you may have to wait some time until you get your aid package, it's still advisable to submit your FAFSA as soon as you can. Outside of those erroneous forms being reprocessed, FSA said as of April, schools should start receiving students' financial information within one to three business days of the student submitting their FAFSA.

Typically, most colleges have a May 1 deadline for incoming students to commit to attending, but many schools have pushed that date back in light of the FAFSA delays. Still, some students may feel the pressure to commit to a school before they've seen all the financial aid offers available to them or skip the FAFSA — and potentially college — process altogether.

Here are a few things to keep in mind if you're stressed about making a college decision amid the FAFSA turmoil.