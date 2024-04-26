FAFSA delays could have some students thinking about a gap year—3 factors to consider before you do

Not everyone goes to college. And not everyone who goes starts immediately after high school.

Many students take what's known as a gap year before attending college for a variety of reasons. While the practice is more common in the United Kingdom and other European countries, gap year interest is growing in the U.S., according to the nonprofit Gap Year Association.

Students may plan from the start of their college admissions process to take a year off after high school for personal growth and development, or use the time to work and save up extra cash. Others may take stock of their admission offerings and financial aid packages and decide they want to try their luck in the next application cycle.

As many students and families anxiously await delayed financial aid offers due to hiccups in the Free Application for Federal Student Aid process, taking a gap year could help give some students more time to weigh their college decision.

Regardless of why you take a gap year, it "could end up helping you financially … or not helping you, depending on the circumstances," Karen McCarthy, vice president of public policy and federal relations at the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, tells CNBC Make It.

If you've been accepted to a school and decide to defer your enrollment for a year, it will be up to the institution how your admission offer and financial aid package are handled. In many cases, you'll still be required to pay an enrollment deposit in order to hold your place for the next incoming class.

You also may be banned from applying to other colleges if your place is being held at one school.

Ultimately, the decision to take a gap year will depend on your personal situation and family's needs, but there are a few factors to be aware of if you're planning to go to college after. These three gap year scenarios can impact your cost of attendance.