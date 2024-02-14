Amid the many problems with the new FAFSA, 'every student' should appeal for more financial aid, one expert says

Above all else, the new Free Application for Federal Student Aid was designed to improve college access.

However, problems with the rollout have left many students and their families frustrated with fewer students applying overall. As of the last tally, nearly 4 million students have submitted the 2024-25 FAFSA form so far.

That’s a fraction of the 17 million students who use the FAFSA form in ordinary years, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

Higher education already costs more than most families can afford, and college costs are still rising. Tuition and fees plus room and board for a four-year private college averaged $56,190 in the 2023-2024 school year; at four-year, in-state public colleges, it was $24,030, according to the College Board.

For most students and their families, the amount of financial aid offered and the breakdown between grants, scholarships, work-study opportunities and student loans are key to covering the tab.

This year, those award letters will likely to look a lot different — and those changes open the door for families to ask for more college aid, experts say.

“Every student should anticipate doing an appeal this year,” said Bethany Hubert, a financial aid specialist with Going Merry by Earnest.