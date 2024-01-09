Rocky FAFSA rollout leaves millions of students, families frustrated

watch now

1 million students submitted a 2024–25 FAFSA so far

Still, the site has been flooded with eager applicants who rely on college aid. "Over 1 million students and families and counting have successfully filled out the 'Better FAFSA,' which is now available 24 hours a day, seven days a week," U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement. In ordinary years, the FAFSA form is used by more than 17 million students and roughly 5,500 colleges and universities in all 50 states, according to the Department of Education.

Kantrowitz, who tested the system Jan. 2, said his submitted application "is still showing as not yet finished processing." "Six days later, it is still listed as 'in review,'" he said. "Normally, the FAFSA would be processed within a few days," he added. Despite the lag, the Department of Education said there is "plenty of time to complete the FAFSA form." Even if students successfully submit a completed 2024–25 form early this year, that information won't be sent to schools until late January, the department said.

Students are 'understandably frustrated'

Even by soft-launch standards, the rollout was challenging, according to Justin Draeger, president of the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators. "Students, families, and financial aid administrators who have been waiting for this release for months are understandably frustrated," Draeger said. Further, it is still unclear when schools will receive each applicant's FAFSA information, he added, which is necessary to begin building financial aid packages and to give students and families enough time to review and compare financial aid offers. "The sooner the Department can deliver this information, the better," Draeger said. Because of the postponement, colleges might not get their financial aid award offers done until late March or early April, according to Kantrowitz. "They'll probably send out the offers of admissions out on time, but for families, they won't know how much aid they are going to get," he said. "They need to know whether they can afford the college."

The FAFSA delay's 'domino effect'