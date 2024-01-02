New FAFSA 'soft launch' hits snags — Education Department says it is working to 'resolve minor issues'

watch now

A new Free Application for Federal Student Aid soft launched over the holiday weekend with much anticipation after a long delay. However, for now, the 2024–25 FAFSA form is only available for short periods of time as the U.S. Department of Education works to "resolve minor issues," according to a department spokesperson. This soft launch period and pauses will allow for "updates to the form as needed," the department said. Still, "thousands of people successfully completed their application while we monitored performance in-real time."

Fewer students are enrolling in college Higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz aimed to test out the new site over the weekend, to no avail. "I have not been able to submit the form, and I've heard from no students who have been able to submit the form," he said. "Even though the U.S. Department of Education is pretending that the form is live, I am convinced that nobody has been able to submit the form," Kantrowitz added.

Some 17 million students file the FAFSA each year

A plan to simplify the FAFSA has been years in the making. In 2020, the Consolidated Appropriations Act was passed to streamline the process and overhaul dozens of systems, some of which have not been updated in almost 50 years. Those changes are finally going into effect. In ordinary years, the FAFSA form is used by more than 17 million students and roughly 5,500 colleges and universities in all 50 states, according to the Department of Education.

They had to have something available even if it wasn't ready for prime time. Kalman Chany author of The Princeton Review's "Paying for College"

The FAFSA serves as the gateway to all federal aid money, including federal student loans, work study and especially grants — which have become the most crucial kind of assistance as college costs soared because they typically do not need to be repaid.

What FAFSA delays mean for college-bound students

Kalman Chany, a financial aid consultant and author of The Princeton Review's "Paying for College," advises students and families not to panic if they cannot file the FAFSA during the soft launch. "If you are having access issues, it is better to wait," he said. "They had to have something available even if it wasn't ready for prime time." If students do submit a completed 2024–25 FAFSA form early this year, that information won't be sent to schools until late January, the Department of Education also said, "so you will have ample time to fill out the form and do not need to rush to complete the form during the soft launch." Because of the postponement, colleges might still be able to get financial aid award offers done by late March or early April, according to Kantrowitz. "Otherwise, it will be a complete disaster," he said. "Families will not be able to get financial aid offers in a timely manner. Already, students who applied early action or early decision do not have award offers."

