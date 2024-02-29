Issues with new FAFSA may cause 'shocking' decline in the number of students getting college aid, expert says

watch now

The FAFSA serves as the gateway to all federal aid money, including loans, work study and grants, the latter of which are the most desirable kinds of assistance because they typically do not need to be repaid. Under the new aid formula, an additional 2.1 million students should be eligible for the maximum Pell Grant, according to the Department of Education. However, given the slower pace of FAFSA applications being submitted, "the number of Pell Grant recipients will be about the same as last year, despite the new Pell Grant formula making it easier for students to qualify," Kantrowitz said. "The goal of FAFSA simplification was to increase the number of lower-income students applying. If we have fewer because of a bad rollout, it's extremely problematic," he added.

The new FAFSA was meant to improve college access

In ordinary years, high school graduates miss out on billions in federal grants because they don't fill out the FAFSA. In New York alone, students left $226 million in Pell grants on the table in 2023. "The biggest obstacle for people going to college is the cost. And the way to get the cost down is to get scholarships and grants," New York State Assembly member Jonathan Jacobson said at a recent press briefing in support of a Universal FAFSA policy. "Unfortunately, you have to complete the FAFSA to get this financial aid, and that's very difficult to do." Jacobson is sponsoring a bill requiring high school seniors to complete the FAFSA. "Education can be the great equalizer, but only if it's accessible and affordable," he said. Universal FAFSA policies have been gaining steam nationwide, with at least 15 states considering a policy to make it mandatory for all high school seniors to fill out a FAFSA either through legislation or regulation, according to the National College Attainment Network. Research shows those policies can have a direct link to improved education outcomes. In Louisiana, for example, which was the first state to implement this rule in the 2017-18 academic year, high school graduation rates rose and the number of high school graduates immediately enrolling in college climbed to an all-time high, according to early data.

FAFSA completion can predict college attendance