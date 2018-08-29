Don't do these 4 things and you could save $10,000 a year at college

I started each semester by going to the campus bookstore to find out what texts I needed. Most semesters, I was shocked to see the bookstore's cost estimate was more than my rent.

According to the College Board, most college students spend about $1,200 on books each year. You don't need to.

Many students are already renting textbooks through services like Chegg and Amazon but, chances are, the books you need are available to borrow. I often found copies at my campus library or local library — probably donated by the students who originally paid sticker price.

If you can't find what you need, check WorldCat, which is a network that lets you search libraries around the country. Remember the text might also be available as an eBook. PDF versions might be available, especially for literature classes, though you should only use this tip for textbooks that are in the public domain. Search sites like Project Gutenberg or by checking each book's copyright information.

Take advantage of your network and find out which friends are taking the class, too. You might be able to buy a friend's textbook at a discount or share books if you're enrolled the same semester.

Using these tricks, I saved about $700 a year on textbooks.