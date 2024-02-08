The new FAFSA rollout has faced several obstacles and delays—what students and families can do

Since its rollout at the end of December, the 2024-25 Free Application for Federal Student Aid has run into a number of speed bumps.

The soft launch of the application at the beginning of January was met with technological glitches that made it difficult for many students and their families to even access the FAFSA. And once those were mostly resolved, the Department of Education addressed an error that had the new financial aid calculation not accounting for inflation.

All of which has culminated in delayed financial aid packages for current and incoming college students.

To help alleviate some of the issues, ED announced this week it will deploy a "FAFSA College Support Strategy." The department will send resources, including funding and personnel, to college campuses to support financial aid administrators processing incoming FAFSA forms.

The financial aid process, however, is still delayed. The Department missed its initial estimate that it would begin sending FAFSA information to schools by mid-January and now says it will start sending that information in early March. That means students and their families may not know how much financial aid they're receiving for the upcoming school year until March at the earliest.

"Once [financial aid offices] get this information from the Department of Education in March, they'll be doing everything possible to get their financial aid offers out the door as quickly as possible," Jill Desjean, senior policy analyst at the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, told CNBC Make It.

"Students and families should keep in mind that, although the current circumstances are certainly stressful, everyone applying for financial aid is in the same situation."