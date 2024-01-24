Education Department's FAFSA inflation fix will free up $1.8 billion more in aid for students

watch now

The U.S. Department of Education says it plans to update a key part of the new Free Application for Federal Student Aid formula, which will result in $1.8 billion more in aid for college-bound students this year. The announcement comes weeks after the simplified FAFSA soft launched Dec. 30 after a monthslong delay. Since then, the 2024-25 form has been plagued by problems.

How inflation data affects student aid

More students could qualify for a Pell Grant

Making those numbers current will reduce the portion of a family's income that is considered available for educational expenses, resulting in a lower Student Aid Index and potentially increased financial aid eligibility, according to Justin Draeger, president of the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators.

As a result, more middle- and higher-income students could qualify for a Pell Grant, a type of aid available to low-income families, added higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz. Currently, the maximum Pell Grant award is $7,395. "Students on the edge of Pell Grant eligibility could be most affected," Kantrowitz said. There will be less of an effect on lower-income students whose expected family contribution was already $0.

Schools are waiting on FAFSA information