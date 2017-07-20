Amazon nabs a top Box exec in health as it goes after the medical industry

Amazon has landed another big health-tech hire, this time from Box.

Missy Krasner, vice president and managing director of Box's healthcare and life sciences group, is headed to the e-commerce company, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The sources, who asked not to be named because the hire hasn't been announced, didn't know exactly what role she'll have.

Krasner and Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Amazon is investing heavily in health across a number of different areas, and another source said Krasner has been talking to Amazon Web Services for several years about a potential move.

AWS, the cloud division, is bolstering its HIPAA-compliant offerings so that health-care providers and insurers can store and move customer data. Customers include Bristol-Myers Squibb, Siemens and Orion Health.

Amazon is also hiring people to crack the multi-billion dollar pharmacy market, CNBC reported in May, and the company has already started selling medical supplies in the U.S.

Then there's the voice assistant Alexa, which is making its way into all sorts of devices. Developers and physicians at hospitals and clinics are tinkering with Alexa for everything from providing text-to-speech technology for surgeons to helping deliver routine medical information to patients at home.

Krasner joined Box in 2013 as the cloud storage and collaboration company was building out a product for the health industry. She previously worked in venture capital as an investor in digital health start-ups and before that, she was part of Google's failed effort to create an online medical records platform called Google Health.

Google is also ramping up its health cloud business and has staffed up with big name hires in the industry. Microsoft is competing in the market as well.