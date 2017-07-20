Jeff Bezos' debut Instagram post shows him sitting on the roof of his new rocket factory

Blue Origin is Jeff Bezos' private spaceflight services company, which is currently testing rockets that it hopes will one day help usher humans into space.

The factory Bezos is sitting on is located in Florida and "New Glenn" is in reference to the launcher, or the rocket that Bezos is building.

If all goes to plan, Blue Origin's New Glenn launch vehicle will be completely reusable, allowing it to send travelers or payloads into space and then return to earth again, ready for reuse.

Oh, and get a load of this avatar Bezos used for Instagram: