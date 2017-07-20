Early movers: TRV, BX, CAH, PII, HPQ, PFE, NKE, AA, QCOM & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Travelers – The insurance company reported profit of $1.92 per share, missing estimates of $2.11 a share, although revenue beat forecasts. Results were impacted by higher weather-related losses. Travelers did see record premiums and higher investment income.

Blackstone – The asset manager came in three cents a share below estimates, with economic net income of 59 cents per share. Revenue was also shy of forecasts, however Blackstone notes that assets under management are at an all-time high and results are up by double-digit percentages over a year ago.

Cardinal Health – The drug distributor has put its China business up for sale, according to a Reuters report, in a potential deal that could be worth up to $1.5 billion.

Polaris Industries – The recreational vehicle maker reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.16 per share, eight cents a share above estimates. Revenue came in above Street forecasts and the company raised its full-year sales guidance.

C.H. Robinson – The logistics company missed estimates by 12 cents a share, with quarterly profit of 78 cents per share. Revenue beat forecasts. The company's results were impacted by squeezed profit margins in its trucking business.

HP Inc. — RBC upgraded the stock to "outperform" from "sector perform," noting an improvement in personal computer and printer market fundamentals.

Philip Morris – The tobacco producer fell nine cents a share shy of estimates, with quarterly profit of $1.14 per share. Revenue also missed forecasts amid lower shipments, and the company also cut its guidance for the full year.

Bank of New York Mellon – The bank earned 88 cents per share for the second quarter, four cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts. The results were helped by an increase in interest rates.

Pfizer – Credit Suisse downgraded the drugmaker's stock to "neutral" from "outperform," saying it was still upbeat over Pfizer's long-term prospects but seeing more limited drivers for a near-term move higher.

Nike – Morgan Stanley upgraded the athletic apparel and footwear maker to "overweight" from "equal-weight," citing a belief that sales growth issues have bottomed out.

American Express — The financial services giant reported quarterly profit of $1.47 per share, four cents a share above estimates. Revenue beat Street forecasts, as well. Amex did see increased costs for its reward programs, but benefited from increased spending by card holders.

Qualcomm – Qualcomm earned an adjusted 83 cents per share for its latest quarter, two cents a share above estimates. Revenue was above forecasts, but the chipmaker's profit was down 40 percent from a year ago. Its current-quarter earnings guidance was below Street forecasts, as well.

T-Mobile US – T-Mobile swamped consensus estimates with quarterly profit of 67 cents per share, compared to forecasts of 38 cents a share. Revenue was well above forecasts, amid a jump in subscribers and record low customer defections for the mobile service provider.

Whole Foods — Activist hedge fund Jana Partners exited its 9 percent stake in the organic grocer. Jana originally took the stake seeking to replace board members and explore a sale, which eventually did happen when Amazon announced its deal to buy the company for $13.7 million.

United Rentals – United Rentals beat estimates by eight cents a share, with quarterly profit of $2.37 per share. Revenue topped forecasts, as well. The equipment rental company also raised its full-year guidance amid continuing strength in customer demand.

Alcoa – Alcoa earned an adjusted 62 cents per share, two cents a share above estimates. The aluminum producer's revenue was essentially in line, however it cut its annual earnings forecast, citing higher input costs.

Square, PayPal – These and other payment company stocks could benefit from yet more consolidation in the industry, with France's Ingenico announcing a deal to buy Swedish rival Bambora for $1.7 billion.

Unilever – Unilever raised its full-year profit margin target after the food producer saw its margins expand significantly during the year's first half.

SAP – SAP reported better-than-expected sales for the second quarter, helped by demand for the business software provider's cloud services, but higher costs helped push its profit below consensus.

Kinder Morgan – Kinder Morgan said it expects to increase its dividend by 60 percent next year and 25 percent increases for the two years after that. The pipeline operator also announced a $2 billion share repurchase program.

Canadian Pacific Railway – Canadian Pacific reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, on higher commodities shipments, but the rail operator did give a cautious outlook for the second half of the year.