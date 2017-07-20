ECB sends a dovish message after rattling markets with 'taper' talk

The lack of movement on rates on Thursday was widely anticipated, but ECB President Mario Draghi will have a thin line to tread in a press conference later in the session. He is expected to speak about this anticipated policy shift from the ECB, but not cause undue panic in asset markets.

ING's Chief Economist Carsten Brzeski said following the announcement that Draghi should be expected to emphasize the continued presence of the ECB.

"The key sentence to watch out for was and still is 'the Governing Council stands ready to increase the program in terms of size and/or duration'," Brzeski said in an email.

"In our view, this is a clear sign that the ECB does not want to pour more oil on the small taper tantrum fire seen in financial markets over the last few weeks."

Markets were shaken last month by hawkish comments from Draghi which suggested that the bank would steam ahead with interest rate hikes and the reduction of its bond-buying program - schemes used to inject cash into the economy. During an ECB Forum in Sintra, Portugal, in June, Draghi said that "all the signs now point to a strengthening and broadening recovery in the euro area" and added the bank would need to be "persistent" and "prudent" in adjusting its parameters going forward.

The comments initiated a mini tantrum in financial markets as they caught a glimpse of the winding down of the unprecedented central bank stimulus which has characterized the last decade since the global financial crisis.

They came just weeks after the ECB's monthly policy meeting in which it dropped its reference to future rate cuts but insisted that interest rates could be expected to "remain at present levels for an extended period of time."

Since then, the ECB has resisted overtly backtracking on Draghi's comments, in a bid to avoid confusing markets further, but it has been careful to temper its comments so as to prevent an unwanted tightening of monetary conditions. Thursday's dovish message was another example of that.