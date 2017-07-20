ECB sends a dovish message after rattling markets with 'taper' talk

The European Central Bank (ECB) held interest rates and asset purchases steady on Thursday, amid speculation that the bank will start to scale back its ultra-loose monetary policy in the fall.
The central bank said that economic conditions remained positive but attempted to calm markets by striking a somewhat dovish tone and insisting that it would be poised to step in should the outlook take a downward turn.
"If the outlook becomes less favorable, or if financial conditions become inconsistent with further progress towards a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation, the Governing Council stands ready to increase the program in terms of size and/or duration," the ECB said in its policy announcement alongside its latest rate decision.
The euro dropped to $1.1489 against the dollar on the news, losing some of the gains recorded in recent weeks. The pan-European Euro Stoxx 600 index extended gains a little on the announcement and yields on the 10-year German bund also pushed lower.
Many market participants expect that improved economic growth in the euro zone will cause a shift away from years of easy money, where interest rates have been held at 0.00 percent for seventeen consecutive months.