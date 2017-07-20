Elon Musk says he got 'verbal govt' approval for Hyperloop between NY and DC

Elon Musk tweeted Thursday that his Boring Company received "verbal" government approval to begin building an underground Hyperloop, saying it would take "29 minutes" to go from New York to Washington, D.C.

"Just received verbal govt approval for The Boring Company to build an underground NY-Phil-Balt-DC Hyperloop," Musk said.

The proposed Hyperloop would connect the city centers of New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and D.C., as Musk tweeted in a follow-up.

Musk did not say whether this verbal approval comes from the individual cities themselves or from a federal authority.

An Amtrak ride on the Northeast Regional line from D.C. to New York currently takes three hours and 20 minutes, according to the passenger railroad company's website.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.