Rodents reportedly fall from ceiling of Dallas Chipotle

The sky might not be falling but the alternative isn't pretty.

Reports say rodents were spotted at a Dallas-area Chipotle Mexican Grill, where some customers told NBC DFW their lunch was "ruined by rodents falling from the ceiling" on Tuesday.

Diners captured cellphone video inside the restaurant that show rodents crawling around the floor and one climbing up the wall. According to the story, customers claim the rodents fell from the ceiling.

A Chipotle spokesperson issued the following statement to the station:

"We learned yesterday that mice got into a restaurant," the statement read, "and we immediately contacted professionals who identified a small structural gap in the building as the likely access point. We're having it repaired. Additionally, we reached out to the customer to make things right. This is an extremely isolated and rare incident and certainly not anything we'd ever want our customers to encounter."

Daniela Ornelas, a customer there during the incident, told NBC DFW she was happy with how the employees handled the situation but would likely not return to the restaurant, located on North Market Street in the West End area.

Chipotle's stock has been tanking for the past three months or so, down almost 25 percent in that time.

BMO and Wells Fargo Securities Wednesday downgraded the company's stock after a potential norovirus outbreak at a Virginia restaurant reignited concerns about food safety at Chipotle. However, others, including Maxim Group and Telsey Advisory Group, upgraded the stock, citing its plans to introduce queso to its menu and the stock's valuation.

Chipotle has reopened the restaurant in Virginia after it was sanitized. The Mexican food chain said that norovirus doesn't come from its food supply. Instead, it can be transmitted by sick employees or customers who visit the location.