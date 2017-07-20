Sears to sell Alexa-enabled appliances on Amazon; stock jumps 8%

Add Sears to the growing list of retailers inking deals with Amazon.

The department store chain announced plans on Thursday to sell Kenmore-branded appliances on Amazon.com. The products will also be compatible with Amazon's Alexa platform, Sears said.

Shares of Sears' stock were climbing more than 8 percent in early trading following this news.

"The launch of Kenmore products on Amazon.com will significantly expand the distribution and availability of the Kenmore brand in the U.S.," Sears CEO Eddie Lampert said in a statement.

"At the same time, Sears Home Services and our Innovel Solutions unit will benefit from the relationship as more customers experience their quality services for Kenmore products purchased on Amazon.com."

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.