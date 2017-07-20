Millennials have their worries straight. They just aren't using the best methods to solve them.

Almost two-thirds (65 percent) of people in that age group view their current financial situation as their most pressing personal matter, according to a report by BMO Wealth Management. Personal relationships came in at a close second (64 percent), followed by jobs (56 percent). BMO Wealth Management surveyed 1,000 people ages 18 to 34 online in April.

The number one financial priority is paying down debt (25 percent).

Considering that 40 percent of millennials have student debt, and more than 44 million Americans hold a total of $1.4 trillion in outstanding student loans, they seem to have their priorities straight. Other issues, such as saving for retirement, are on the back burner for now, according to the survey.