    ×

    White House

    Anthony Scaramucci reportedly set to become White House communications director

    • Well-known Wall Street player Anthony Scaramucci is set to become the new White House communications director, according to Axios

    Former hedge fund star Anthony Scaramucci is set to become the new White House communications director, Axios reported on Thursday.

    Anthony Scaramucci, SkyBridge Capital Founder and a longtime Trump supporter
    Adam Jeffery | CNBC
    Anthony Scaramucci, SkyBridge Capital Founder and a longtime Trump supporter

    President Donald Trump will be announcing the news later, the publication said, citing unnamed sources. NBC has also confirmed the news with multiple sources.

    The development surprised Trump's chief of staff Reince Priebus, who was not previously aware of the decision, Axios said.

    Scaramucci, who sold his stake in SkyBridge Capital earlier this year, is well known as the host of the annual SkyBridge Alternatives (SALT) Conference and is currently the U.S. Export-Import Bank's senior vice president.

    Read the full Axios story.