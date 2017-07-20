Anthony Scaramucci reportedly set to become White House communications director

President Donald Trump will be announcing the news later, the publication said, citing unnamed sources. NBC has also confirmed the news with multiple sources.

The development surprised Trump's chief of staff Reince Priebus, who was not previously aware of the decision, Axios said.

Scaramucci, who sold his stake in SkyBridge Capital earlier this year, is well known as the host of the annual SkyBridge Alternatives (SALT) Conference and is currently the U.S. Export-Import Bank's senior vice president.

