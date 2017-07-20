Visa to report earnings after the bell

Visa plans to release its third-quarter earnings statement after the bell Thursday.

Here's what Wall Street expects:

EPS: 81 cents, according to Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $4.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters

On Tuesday, Visa announced it would expand its PayPal partnership to Europe. The two companies already collaborate in the U.S. and Asia Pacific.

The PayPal announcement represents Visa's latest push into Europe. Visa decided last month to invest in Klarna, a Swedish online payment company. Last quarter, Visa said the closing of its acquisition of Visa Europe continued to drive strong revenue growth.

Visa shares hit an intraday all-time high on Wednesday, trading at levels not seen since its initial public offering in March of 2008. The company's stock has gained more than 25 percent this year, outperforming the Dow Jones industrial average's 9 percent gains.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.