[The stream is slated to start at 1 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

After serving nine years of a 33-year prison sentence for a 2008 armed robbery involving his own sports memorabilia, former football legend O.J. Simpson will plead for his freedom Thursday on live television.

Simpson, now 70 years old, became an infamous household name after being implicated in the 1994 murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman. He was acquitted in the highly-publicized trial that followed.

Simpson will ask Nevada parole officials to release him in October, when he will have served the minimum nine years.

--AP contributed to this report.