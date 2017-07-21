3 mental blocks to overcome if you want to build wealth

All the success strategies in the world won't help you save money and build wealth if you don't first address the obstacles in your path.

That's according to New York Times bestselling author Michelle Lowbridge. In her latest book "Wealthology: The Science of Smashing Money Blocks," she addresses the habits that block us from achieving our potential, financially and otherwise.

"When you can't see what a block is, it's a lot harder to smash it -- conversely, when you can rapidly hone in on an issue, you can get straight to work on helping to sort it out," writes Lowbridge.

According to a survey from GOBankingRates, nearly half of Americans may unconsciously be faced with the money blocks Lowbridge mentions. Forty-nine percent are currently living paycheck to paycheck, and 61 percent say they do not have enough money saved to cover for six months of living expenses.

Below are three ways Lowbridge says people stop themselves from being able to "make, create, enjoy, save, spend and manage money:"