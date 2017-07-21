VISIT CNBC.COM

3 mental blocks to overcome if you want to build wealth

All the success strategies in the world won't help you save money and build wealth if you don't first address the obstacles in your path.

That's according to New York Times bestselling author Michelle Lowbridge. In her latest book "Wealthology: The Science of Smashing Money Blocks," she addresses the habits that block us from achieving our potential, financially and otherwise.

"When you can't see what a block is, it's a lot harder to smash it -- conversely, when you can rapidly hone in on an issue, you can get straight to work on helping to sort it out," writes Lowbridge.

According to a survey from GOBankingRates, nearly half of Americans may unconsciously be faced with the money blocks Lowbridge mentions. Forty-nine percent are currently living paycheck to paycheck, and 61 percent say they do not have enough money saved to cover for six months of living expenses.

Below are three ways Lowbridge says people stop themselves from being able to "make, create, enjoy, save, spend and manage money:"

Not asking for help

"It's very easy to get stuck in a stagnant state if you struggle to ask for help, don't think you deserve help or think asking for help means you're failing," Lowbridge tells CNBC Make It.

Particularly for entrepreneurs, she says, the mindset of wanting to control everything can keep individuals from charging ahead when it comes to making more money.

"If we feel like being in control keeps us safe then it can make it difficult to take a big leap in business or make a risky investment that's worth it," says Lowbridge.

M. Nora Klaver, author of "MayDay! Asking for Help in Times of Need," tells The New York Times that "learning to ask for help is not just good for altruistic reasons; it makes business sense."

"People often believe they don't have trouble asking for help, when they do," Klaver adds. "Sometimes they sit on projects for weeks because they didn't want to ask for help."

Instead of feeling like the only way to complete a task is to do it alone, build a team of reliable people you can trust to help you deliver promising results on the tasks ahead.

Seeking external validation

Many people spend unnecessary money on assistance they don't need, such as career coaches, because they feel the approval of someone else will make them feel like they're heading in the right direction.

"I think in the entrepreneur world its quite common for people to struggle with their own value and worth because they are working for themselves," says Lowbridge.

According to Forbes, studies conducted by University of Florida professor Timothy Judge found that "people with high core self evaluations, or positive self-concepts, had increased levels of job satisfaction, better job performance, higher income, higher work motivation and reduced stress and burnout."

Lowbridge says in order for individuals to overcome the need for outside approval, it's important to ask yourself where your lack of confidence comes from and to think back to who taught you that you aren't worthy of validating your own career.

She advises professionals to ease up on the harsh judgement they place on themselves and to have an honest conversation about whether they can deliver on the promises they've made. Confidence in the services you deliver will help with blocking out negative feedback from others and will bring you one step closer to reaching your full potential.

Fear of outshining others

"It's really quite common for people to experience something they are proud of and then suddenly a friend or someone close to them stops talking to them," says Lowbridge. "Then that concept of isolation, loneliness and achievement comes into play that says 'don't be the star, don't shine because other people won't like it.'"

According to Lowbridge that same fear of outshining others translates to finances, with many people fearing that others won't like them if they earn more money.

One of the best ways to overcome this emotion is to cultivate the belief that you are deserving of success and to realize that with success comes conflict and controversy.

Self-made millionaire Steve Siebold writes in his book "How Rich People Think" that this fear is what separates average people from extremely successful people. "The great ones," he says "are operating at a level of consciousness where fear doesn't exist."

