A cyberattack is going to cause this tech company to miss earnings

Nuance Communications' shares fell Friday after the voice and language technology company said a recent global malware attack will impact its earnings.

The company sees third-quarter earnings in the range of 26 cents per share and 28 cents a share, below the 29 cents a share consensus estimate from Thomson Reuters. It sees adjusted revenue of $494 million to $498 million, below the $510 million analysts expect, according to Thomson Reuters.

"The company continues to make progress in restoring its operations across the business. Since detecting the issue, the company has been remediating affected systems, enhancing the security of its networks and restoring functionality to customers," Nuance said in a statement.

Some doctors have been unable to use Nuance's transcription service since it was targeted by the Petya malware earlier this month, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday.

Shares were about 4 percent lower in premarket trading Friday. They are off by more than 7 percent in the previous one month through Thursday's close.