We tried Amazon and Blue Apron's meal kits side by side

Amazon is testing its own meal kit on a limited basis in Seattle, and we got our hands on one. So we decided to unbox, cook and eat it alongside a similar kit from Blue Apron, which is available in 48 states.

We tried catfish tacos from Amazon and catfish fillets from Blue Apron.

Disclaimer: I am not a confident cook. I order most my groceries online and I don't have a lot of time to cook, so when I do, I want it to be fast, fresh and easy. I was a little intimidated by the prospect of preparing two meals back to back for my hungry producers.

But, for the sake of the story, on to the meal kits.

At first glance, there were a number of similarities. The packaging (lots of it), menu layouts and ingredients were alike. The herbs even come in nearly identical plastic cases: