China wants to be a $150 billion world leader in AI in less than 15 years

China has laid out plans to become the world leader in artificial intelligence (AI) by 2030, with the aim of making the industry worth 1 trillion yuan ($147.7 billion).

The State Council released its three-step roadmap on Thursday outlining the thinking behind how it expects AI to be developed and deployed in areas from the military to city planning.

"Artificial intelligence has become a new engine of economic development," the State Council's document said according to a translation.

The first part of the plan runs up to 2020 and proposes that China makes progress in developing a "new generation" of AI theory and technology. This will be implemented in some devices and basic software. It will also involve the development of standards, policies, and ethics for AI across the world's second-largest economy.

In the second step of the plan which is up to 2025, China expects to achieve a "major breakthrough" in AI technology and the application of it, which will lead to "industrial upgrading and economic transformation".

The last step, which will happen between 2025 and 2030 sees China become the world leader in AI, with the industry worth 1 trillion yuan.