GE beats on earnings but revenue falls 12%

General Electric beat Wall Street's earnings and revenue expectations on Friday, but revenue actually dropped 12 percent from the year-ago period.

Here's how the company did in the second quarter compared with what Wall Street expected, according to Thomson Reuters:

EPS: 28 cents vs. 25 cents; down from 51 cents in last year's second quarter.

Revenue: $29.558 billion vs. $29.015 billion; down from $33.49 billion last year.

Shares of GE were up fractionally in the premarket after the announcement.

The drop in revenue came as weakness in GE's energy connections business offset strength in renewables and power units.

The energy connections business provides electrification and automation products to the oil and gas, mining, utility and marine industries.



GE's closely watched cash flow from operations fell 67 percent to $3.6 billion from a year earlier, reflecting the loss of the appliances division, which the company has sold.

Net profit slumped 58 percent to $1.34 billion, or 15 cents a share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $3.30 billion, or 36 cents a share, a year earlier.

"We've reduced our Industrial structural costs year to date by $670 million and we are on track to meet or exceed our $1 billion cost reduction target for the year," Chairman and CEO Jeff Immelt said in the earnings statement.

"The global scale of the company, along with our ability to innovate industry-leading products and services, will help us navigate the current environment and unlock productivity across our businesses and markets."

The company affirmed its full-year forecast for cash flow, profit, revenue and operating margin.

The earnings report came one month after GE announced that Immelt will step down, a management shake-up that many analysts had expected due the pressure being applied by billionaire activist investor Nelson Peltz for deeper cut costs and more profits.

Among activist investors, Peltz's Trian has the largest GE stake at 0.79 percent as of March 31, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Trian is one of the top 15 investors overall in GE.

John Flannery, current president and CEO of GE Healthcare, has been named CEO of the company, effective Aug. 1, and chairman effective Jan.1.

After the earnings statement, GE shareholder Jack DeGan told CNBC that GE's new chief will likely be less ambitious at first.

"Usually when a new CEO comes in, especially after a long-standing previous CEO, they want to lower the bar because that's where their starting point begins," DeGan, chief investment officer at Harbor Advisory, said on "Squawk Box."

In his statement, Immelt said: "We're looking forward to a smooth transition of the CEO position on August 1, when John Flannery becomes CEO. ... I am as confident as ever that John is going to be an outstanding leader of this great company."

—Reuters contributed to this report.