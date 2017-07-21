These are the top ZIP codes for rental returns

There are more Americans renting homes today than at any time in more than half a century. As a result, there are more investors looking to cash in on that trend as landlords of single family rental homes. If you're one of them, you want to know where you'll get the most bang for your buck. Try this ZIP code: 33434.

That is the finding of HomeUnion, one of several companies that help single family investors find, purchase, renovate, manage and sell single family rental homes. With so much real estate data available now, most of these companies are compiling lists of best bets.

HomeUnion is offering a list of projections for investors looking to hold and rent properties over the next five years. Its analysts are considering factors beyond just vacancies and rent appreciation, examining permitting activities for both apartments and single-family homes, as well as area job growth and school rankings. HomeUnion updates its data each quarter.

"We're looking at the supply-and-demand factors in each market and all of the neighborhoods within those markets," said Steve Hovland, director of research for HomeUnion. "As we get new information, we apply that to our methodology."