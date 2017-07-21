Trump and Putin reportedly may have met even more times at the G-20 summit

Russia's foreign minister said President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump may have met more than three times at the G-20 summit, but he shrugged off the importance of the encounters, according to a new report.

"Maybe they went to the toilet together," Sergei Lavrov joked during an interview with NBC News.

On Tuesday, Ian Bremmer of the Eurasia Group reported that Trump and Putin held a second, previously undisclosed meeting at the summit in Hamburg during a social dinner.

Lavrov made light of the situation in the interview, comparing it to children mingling at a kindergarten.

"When you are brought by your parents to a kindergarten do you mix with the people who are waiting in the same room to start going to a classroom?" he asked NBC News.

In the interview, the foreign minister also criticized the U.S. presence in Syria, calling it "illegitimate" while describing CIA Director Mike Pompeo of having "double standards" about military bases in the country.

