Seventh Sense promises a painless way to draw blood — we tried it, and barely felt a thing 1 Hour Ago | 01:05

Finding less painful and more efficient ways to draw blood is a holy grail for medical entrepreneurs.

Seventh Sense Biosystems, a start-up based in Massachusetts, is among the furthest along in this quest. This year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its TAP device for use in hemoglobin A1C testing.

The company claims that its device is virtually painless, so I opted to give it a try at the CNBC offices.

The company's chief business officer Stuart Blitz placed the device my upper arm. After he hit a green button, 30 microneedles pierced the outer layers of my skin and quickly retracted. I didn't feel a thing until the device starting sucking up about 100 microliters of my blood, and even then I barely noticed it.

After a button on the device turned red, Blitz peeled it off and fit me with a small band-aid to prevent any errant drips from staining my clothes.

All told, it was about the easiest and least painful blood collection experience that I've ever experienced. And soon, I might be able to try it on my own. The company is hoping that it can get approval in the coming months for anyone to take their own blood at home. In Arizona, consumers can order their own tests without a doctor's note.