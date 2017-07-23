China reportedly threatens Vietnam into ending energy exploration in South China Sea

Vietnam stopped a company from exploring for energy in contested waters of the South China Sea after taking threats from Beijing, the BBC reported early on Monday.

Talisman-Vietnam, a subsidiary of Spanish energy firm Repsol, commenced gas-drilling operations in an area about 400 kilometers off Vietnam's coast earlier this month, but Hanoi has since ordered Repsol to leave the zone, the BBC said, citing an unnamed source.

Last week, Beijing warned Hanoi that it would attack Vietnamese bases in the Spratly Islands if drilling continued, the BBC continued.